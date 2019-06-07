RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
Podcast: Opioid addiction, French youth for climate, press freedom under …
Spotlight on France episode 9
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 06/07 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 06/06 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 06/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Women mechanics grease the wheels of change in Senegal
  • media
    World music matters
    Serpentist Michel Godard meets Alim Qasimov: spellbinding
  • media
    International report
    Looking into the future of urban mobility
  • media
    International report
    Tunisians face rising food prices during Ramadan
  • media
    International report
    India's Congress party reviews Rahul Gandhi's defeats
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Latest news
  • Tune in to Paris Live at 1300GMT with news and features from France and around the world
Sports
Sport Tennis Roland Garros 2019 Rafael Nadal Roger Federer

Rafa roughs up Roger to reach French Open final

By
media Rafael Nadal beat Roger Federer for a sixth time at the French Open. RFI/Pierre René-Worms

Rafael Nadal swept past Roger Federer in straight sets on Friday to reach the French Open final for the 12th time. Their much anticipated match finished 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 to the 33-year-old Spaniard after two hours and 25 minutes on a blustery centre court.

It was Nadal's sixth victory over the Swiss at the French Open since 2005.

"The conditions out there were so hard, so difficult to manage," said Nadal. "It was the day just to accept all the adversities, and just be focused on positive all the time. That's what I tried to do."

Federer, who was playing in his first French Open since 2015, was munificent in defeat. "He makes you feel uncomfortable the way he defends the court and plays on clay," said the 37-year-old.

"There is nobody who even plays remotely close to him. It's just amazing how he plays from deep and then is able to bounce back and forth from the baseline. It's just quite interesting."

Nadal, who leads his head-to-head with Federer 24-15, will take on top seed Novak Djokovic or fourth seed Dominic Thiem in Sunday's final.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.