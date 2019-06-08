Barty crushes Vondrousova to lift French Open crown

Barty, seeded eighth, won the first four games and though the Czech recovered one of the breaks, the 19-year-old immediately lost her serve allowing Barty to take a 5-1 lead. The 23-year-old Australian accepted the invitation to pocket the set after 30 mintues.
The second set started disastrously for Vondrousova. She lost her serve and Barty held to open up a 2-0 lead. She never relinquished her grip and wrapped up the win with an overhead smash after 70 minutes of one-way traffic.
“It’s unbelievable. I played the perfect match,” said Barty. “I’m so proud of myself. It’s been a magical two weeks.”
As well as rising to a career high number three in the world on the back of her triumph, she also collects a winner’s cheque for 2.3 million euros.
“Even though I didn’t get the win today, I’m very happy with the two weeks,” said Vondrousova.