RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Who decided what is hot and what is cold?
Sound Kitchen Podcast
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 06/07 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 06/06 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 06/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Who decided what is hot and what is cold?
  • media
    International report
    Women mechanics grease the wheels of change in Senegal
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Podcast: D-Day civilians speak, wolves in the firing line, football …
  • media
    World music matters
    Serpentist Michel Godard meets Alim Qasimov: spellbinding
  • media
    International report
    Looking into the future of urban mobility
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Tennis Roland Garros 2019 Australia Czech Republic

Barty crushes Vondrousova to lift French Open crown

By
media Ashleigh Barty won her first Grand Slam title at the French Open. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Ashleigh Barty rampaged to her first Grand Slam title on Saturday with a clinical 6-1, 6-3 dismissal of the unseeded Czech teenager Marketa Vondrousova. The first set passed by in a blink as Vondrousova, playing on Court Philippe Chatrier for the first time, failed to find her range.

Barty, seeded eighth, won the first four games and though the Czech recovered one of the breaks, the 19-year-old immediately lost her serve allowing Barty to take a 5-1 lead. The 23-year-old Australian accepted the invitation to pocket the set after 30 mintues.

The second set started disastrously for Vondrousova. She lost her serve and Barty held to open up a 2-0 lead. She never relinquished her grip and wrapped up the win with an overhead smash after 70 minutes of one-way traffic.

“It’s unbelievable. I played the perfect match,” said Barty. “I’m so proud of myself. It’s been a magical two weeks.”

As well as rising to a career high number three in the world on the back of her triumph, she also collects a winner’s cheque for 2.3 million euros.

“Even though I didn’t get the win today, I’m very happy with the two weeks,” said Vondrousova.

 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.