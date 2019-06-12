RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
Podcast: D-Day civilians speak, wolves in the firing line, football fever
Spotlight on France episode 10
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 06/12 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 06/11 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 06/10 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Grim reapers - sand harvesting spells doom for Kenyan fishermen
  • media
    International report
    Liberals fear Modi's government may threaten India's secular …
  • media
    International report
    Living as a Muslim in the India of Narendra Modi's BJP
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Who decided what is hot and what is cold?
  • media
    International report
    Women mechanics grease the wheels of change in Senegal
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Cycling Tour de France Britain

Chris Froome out of Tour de France

By
media Chris Froome had been seeking a fifth Tour de France title. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome has been ruled out of next month's race following a crash during a training run for the fourth stage of the Criterium du Dauphine between France and Switzerland.

"It's clear he'll take no part in the Tour de France," said Ineos team leader Dave Brailsford. "He is in a very, very serious condition.

Froome, 34, went down during windy conditions preparing for the time trail in Roanne. He was treated at the scene in an ambulance before being airlfited to hospital.

the Tour de France starts in Brussels on 6 July.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.