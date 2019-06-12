Chris Froome out of Tour de France

To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser.
To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings.
For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Chris Froome had been seeking a fifth Tour de France title.
REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome has been ruled out of next month's race following a crash during a training run for the fourth stage of the Criterium du Dauphine between France and Switzerland.
"It's clear he'll take no part in the Tour de France," said Ineos team leader Dave Brailsford. "He is in a very, very serious condition.
Froome, 34, went down during windy conditions preparing for the time trail in Roanne. He was treated at the scene in an ambulance before being airlfited to hospital.