RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
Podcast: D-Day civilians speak, wolves in the firing line, football fever
Spotlight on France episode 10
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 06/11 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 06/10 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 06/07 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Living as a Muslim in the India of Narendra Modi's BJP
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Who decided what is hot and what is cold?
  • media
    International report
    Women mechanics grease the wheels of change in Senegal
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Podcast: D-Day civilians speak, wolves in the firing line, football …
  • media
    World music matters
    Serpentist Michel Godard meets Alim Qasimov: spellbinding
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Football United States Thailand

United States crush Thailand 13-0

By
media Alex Morgan scored five goals in the United States' win over Thailand. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

The United States began the defence of their World Cup crown with a 13-0 destruction of Thailand.

Alex Morgan starred with five goals, Rose Lavelle and Samantha Mewis netted twice each and Lindsey Horan, Megan Rapinoe, Mallory Pugh and Carli Lloyd also got on the scoresheet in the Group F encounter.

The Americans hit back after at suggestions they could have eased up and saved 34th-ranked Thailand from complete humiliation.

"This is a world championship so every team that is here has been fantastic to get to this point. To be respectful to opponents is to play hard against opponents," said coach Jill Ellis.

"Our players were waiting for this moment and they were really disappointed," said Thailand coach, Nuengruethai Sathongwien. "We don't have any excuse and we accept that they are better."

Sweden kicked off their World Cup campaign on Tuesday night with less of a goalfest. Kosovare Asllani and Madelen Janogy scored for the Scandanavians in the second-half after play was suspended for 40 minutes due to a violent storm.

"The interruption definitely upset us. We didn't want it to end 0-0, so we wanted to come back out and decide the game and I think we deserved the three points," said Asllani.

In Tuesday's other match, in Group E, the European champions the Netherlands beat New Zealand 1-0. Jill Roord scored the winner in stoppage time.
 

 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.