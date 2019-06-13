France edge Norway to stay top of Group A

Eugenie Le Sommer's penalty, awarded after a VAR review, has given hosts France a late victory over Norway in Nice in the Women's World Cup. The 2-1 win keeps Les Bleues on course to finish top of Group A.

Lyon star Le Sommer fired home from the spot with 18 minutes left after referee Bibiana Steinhaus decided after a VAR review that Norway defender Ingrid Syrstad Engen had kicked Marion Torrent on the knee after making a hash of a clearance.

The 30-year-old's second goal of the tournament put France on a perfect six points after two games and saved the blushes of her club teammate Wendie Renard, who had cancelled out Valerie Gauvin's 46th-minute opener for 'Les Bleues' with a barely-believable own goal.

Gauvin had been dropped for France's first match after arriving late to training, but she had looked to make up for it on Wednesday when she scored early in the second half – only for Renard to gift the Norwegians an equaliser.

Le Sommer stepped up to save the points and put them on six, just one off securing top spot of Group A ahead of Monday's final match against Nigeria.

In their match early Wednesday, the Super Falcons saw off South Korea 2-0 thanks to a a comical own goal from Kim Do-yeon and a superb burst and finish from Asisat Oshoala.

Nigeria are eyeing a first qualification to the knockout stage for 20 years after just their second World Cup win in that time. Their three points could well be enough to see them through as one of the four best third place finishers.

France are three points ahead of both Nigeria and Norway, who now need to hold off South Korea to be sure of arriving AT the knockout stage.

(AFP)