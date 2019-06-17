RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
The temperature scales
Sound Kitchen Podcast
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 06/14 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 06/12 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 06/11 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The temperature scales
  • media
    International report
    Forensic experts strive to identify victims of Argentina's dictatorship
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Podcast: banlieue Gay Pride, women's football in France, the …
  • media
    World music matters
    Kenyan singer JS Ondara keeps the American dream alive
  • media
    International report
    Turkish artist draws attention to the disappeared
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
India Pakistan Cricket

Government minister hails Indian 'strike' on Pakistan at Cricket World Cup

By
media Spectators wave national flags after the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match between India and Pakistan at Old Trafford in Manchester, northwest England, on June 16, 2019. Dibyangshu SARKAR / AFP

India's home minister Amit Shah on Monday hailed the country's cricket World Cup win over Pakistan as "another strike" -- months after India launched air attacks over Pakistani territory in an escalation of tension between the two rivals.

The political tension between the nuclear-armed neighbours spiked in February over Kashmir, which both Pakistan and India claim and have fought two wars over since the territory was divided in 1947.

A suicide attack -- claimed by a militant group based in Pakistan -- in Indian-administered Kashmir killed 40 Indian troops.

In response, India staged its first air attack on Pakistani territory in decades, with Pakistan responding a day later.

This weekend, in the northern English city of Manchester, passionate fans from both sides of cricket's fiercest rivalry preached sporting peace after India's World Cup thrashing of Pakistan on Sunday in front of a global TV audience estimated at one billion people.

India extended their unbeaten World Cup run against Pakistan to seven matches with an 89-run victory in front of a vociferous, sellout Manchester crowd, largely down to Rohit Sharma's superb 140 off 113 balls.

Pakistan, chasing an initial 337 to win were always behind the run-rate and finished on a rain-interrupted 212 for six, well short of their revised target of 302 in 40 overs.

Despite the volatile political relations between the two countries, the majority of fans in Manchester were determined that the sporting battle remained good natured.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.