RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
The temperature scales
Sound Kitchen Podcast
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 06/14 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 06/12 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 06/11 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The temperature scales
  • media
    International report
    Forensic experts strive to identify victims of Argentina's dictatorship
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Podcast: banlieue Gay Pride, women's football in France, the …
  • media
    World music matters
    Kenyan singer JS Ondara keeps the American dream alive
  • media
    International report
    Turkish artist draws attention to the disappeared
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Women's World Cup 2019 Football United States Chile

Record-breaking Lloyd propels USA into World Cup last 16

By
media Record breaker: Carli Lloyd of the USA who scored in six consecutive Women's World Cup matches. Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Carli Lloyd became the first player to score in six consecutive women's World Cup matches as the United States brushed aside Chile 3-0 on Sunday to secure passage to the last 16 for the north Americans.

Lloyd netted twice in the first half either side of a Julie Ertz goal, as the USA joined Sweden -- who beat Thailand 5-1 earlier -- in qualifying for the knockout phase from Group F.

Their goal difference is such that a draw when they face the Swedes in Le Havre on Thursday will see them advance in first place, which increases the chances of a heavyweight quarter-final showdown back in Paris with hosts France.

Hat-trick hero in the 2015 final win over Japan, Lloyd squandered the chance to get a third goal in this game as she missed a late penalty, but her double here at the Parc des Princes still took her into the record books.

The 36-year-old has now overtaken the mark of Birgit Prinz, the German who found the net at five consecutive matches at the 2003 World Cup.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.