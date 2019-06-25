RFI in 16 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
The Falun Dafa meditation movement
Sound Kitchen Podcast
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 06/24 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 06/21 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 06/20 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    How the war on drugs is worsening gender violence in Mexico
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The Falun Dafa meditation movement
  • media
    International report
    Istanbul's mayorial elections mean more than just running the …
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Podcast: France's vaccine sceptics, compulsory national service, …
  • media
    International report
    Report Mexico Part 4 - Social media challenges for Mexican womens' …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Africa Cup of Nations 2019 South Africa Mauritania Mali Côte d'Ivoire Egypt

Africa Cup of Nations: Five things we learned on Day 4

By
media Jonathan Kodjia scored Cote d'Ivoire's winner against South Africa in the second-half. RFI/Pierre René-Worms

Mali thump debutants Mauritania and Côte d'Ivoire's wide boys undo South Africa in the Egyptian heat.

Déjà vu

Mauritania made their entry at the Africa Cup of Nations in Suez. And they were soundly pasted by Mali. It finished 4-1. Adama Traoré scored Mali’s third in the 55th minute. Six minutes later the Mali coach Mohamed Magassouba decided he needed a rest and so he replaced him with Adama Traoré who scored Mali’s fourth in the 74th minute.

Beginner’s luck

That could be the only explanation for Mauritania ending their inaugural game at the finals with 11 men. Eleven minutes from time the Mali striker Moussa Marega bore down on goal and the Mauritania keeper Brahim Souleymane came out of the penalty area and tripped him as Marega tried to go round him. There were no covering defenders. This was, on any other day in any other game, a red card. But referee Jean-Jacques Ngambo showed a yellow card. The munificence. The Malians, to their credit, didn’t protest too much. They were already 4-1 up. Had it been 0-0, there might have been an altogether different reaction.

Ugandan exception

There have been three matches at 16:30 so far. It is very hot at that time of the day and, surprise this, only one goal has been scored in the first-half. That was during the Uganda v Democratic Republic of Congo match. The solitary goals in the games between Morocco and Namibia and South Africa v Côte d’Ivoire came in the second-half. Not to say that there weren’t chances in the first period of these matches but the afternoon games have produced very few goals. They have appeared a test of endurance rather than expressions of creative football. Quite sad.

Honest

All hail the South Africa coach Stuart Baxter who fessed up after his side’s 1-0 loss to the Ivorians in Suez. He said his players didn’t create enough chances and so deserved to lose – since the other side had scored a goal. We also like his parlance. “Côte d’Ivoire are a good team and they defend well and they’re strong physically. You’ve got to be careful because they have very quick players who will hit you on transition if you overcommit.”

Language lab

Speaking of parlance. Baxter’s Ivorian counterpart, Ibrahim Kamara, referred to those quick players as “les flèches” – arrows. How poetic. “On a du vent devant,” he added. This can be translated in many ways. But this heat is making us feel literal. How about … they go like the wind.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.