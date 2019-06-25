RFI in 16 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
The Falun Dafa meditation movement
Sound Kitchen Podcast
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 06/25 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 06/24 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 06/21 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Award-winning African turtle expert Tomas Diagne talks conservation
  • media
    International report
    Checkmate by France's female chess champions
  • media
    International report
    How the war on drugs is worsening gender violence in Mexico
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The Falun Dafa meditation movement
  • media
    International report
    Istanbul's mayorial elections mean more than just running the …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Africa Cup of Nations 2012 Cameroon Benin Guinea Bissau Egypt

Cameroon start defence of Cup of Nations title

By
media Clarence Seedorf (left) and Patrick Kluivert will steer Cameroon's defence of their Africa Cup of Nations title. AFP/Reinnier KAZE

Cameroon start the defence of their Africa Cup of Nations crown on Tuesday in Ismailia against Guinea-Bissau with a sense of loss after Joel Tagueu was ruled out of the tournament. The 25-year-old striker was sent home by team doctors after tests revealed he risked suffering a heart attack if he played.

The Cameroon football association said its request to draft in another player was refused by the organisers, the Confederation of African football.

Despite Tagueu’s departure, Cameroon should, on paper, see off their opponents who are playing in their second consecutive tournament.

Two years ago in Gabon, in their first appearance at the Cup of Nations, Guinea-Bissau came bottom of Group A with only one point.

That was secured with a stalemate against hosts Gabon. They also had Cameroon on the run during the group stages until two goals in the second half from Sébastien Siani and Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjuiput down the upstarts.

Return

Ngadeu-Ngadjui made the cut for the 2019 tournament but Siani will be absent as his nation tries to emulate the feats of the Samuel Eto’o inspired vintage which won back-to- back titles in 2000 and 2002.

A single triumph, let alone consecutive crowns would be gereted with a national holiday in Ghana. The Black Stars have not won the Cup of Nations since 1982.

They launch their quest on Tuesday night against Benin. Ghana’s preparations were hampered with Asamoah Gyan’s hissy fit over the captaincy of the squad.

The record goal scorer abruptly announced his international retirement following a row with the coach, James Kwesi Appiah, over roles within the Ghana squad.

Only the intervention of the Ghana president, Nana Akufo-Addo, wooed Gyan back. The 33 year-old will be under pressure to prove the courtship was worthwhile.

Benin, who have not appeared since 2010, will not be easy pickings for Ghana under the canny tutelage of Michel Dussuyer.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.