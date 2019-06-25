RFI in 16 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
The Falun Dafa meditation movement
Sound Kitchen Podcast
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 06/24 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 06/21 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 06/20 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The Falun Dafa meditation movement
  • media
    International report
    How the war on drugs is worsening gender violence in Mexico
  • media
    International report
    Istanbul's mayorial elections mean more than just running the …
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Podcast: France's vaccine sceptics, compulsory national service, …
  • media
    International report
    Report Mexico Part 4 - Social media challenges for Mexican womens' …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Africa Cup of Nations 2019 Mali Mauritania Tunisia Angola

Mali mash up Mauritania's Cup of Nations debut

By
media Adama Traoré scored Mali's final goal in the 4-1 rout of Mauritania REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Africa Cup of Nations newcomers Mauritania endured a brutal introduction to the tournament on Monday night in Suez with a 4-1 thrashing at the hands of Mali. Abdoulaye Diaby gave Mali the lead in the 37th minute with a strike from outside the Mauritania penalty area.

Moussa Marega doubled the score on the stroke of half-time from the penalty spot after goalkeeper Brahim Souleymane had fouled Lassana Coulibaly.

The nightmare continued 10 minutes after the pause when Mauritania dabbled with intricacy while trying to work the ball from their penalty area into midfield. Mali stole possession and Adama Traoré rammed home the third.

El Hacen El Id pulled one back for Mauritania with a slickly taken penalty. But substitute Adama Traoré, who had replaced his namesake, got the fourth with a curling drive past a stranded Souleymane.

Chance

Mauritania have until Saturday to nurse their wounds. They play their second game in Group E against Angola who drew 1-1 draw with Tunisia in the early Group E game in Suez.

Youssef Msakni gave Tunisia the advantage during the first-half. Djalma levelled midway through the second period.

"Drawing was not satisfactory for us. We wanted to win our first match," said Tunisia midfielder Ferjani Sassi. "We were winning and had chances to add more goals, but did not take them. Tunisia were better than Angola but because of poor defending we conceded an equaliser."

Difficutlies

In Cairo, the 2015 champions Cote d’Ivoire edged past South Africa 1-0. Jonathan Kodjia was on target in the 64th minute at the Al Salam Stadium in Cairo where temperatures hit 37 Celsius, (98.6 Fahrenheit) in the first-half.

"It was a difficult match and the important thing for us was not to mess up the opening game," said Cote d’Ivoire coach Ibrahim Kamara. "We needed to start well in the competition and that's what we've done."

Stuart Baxter, his South Africa counterpart, said the Ivorians had deserved the victory.

"Because of the lack of strikes on goal we can't complain about losing the game,” said Baxter. “I thought the players put in a great performance and it's a great learning curve for us.”

South Africa have a chance to make amends for their vapid display when they take on Namibia on 28 June. Morocco will face Cote d’Ivoire on the same day also in Group D.

 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.