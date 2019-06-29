Ghana seek joy against Cameroon at Africa Cup of Nations

Ghana enter their west African derby against Cameroon on Saturday at the Africa Cup of Nations aiming for a first victory in five matches at the continental championships.

Ghana’s Black Stars have met the Indomitable Lions four times since 1982. There have been two draws and two defeats for Ghana during those encounters.

Most recently Cameroon beat Ghana in the semi-finals on the way to the 2017 title in Gabon.

Clarence Seedorf’s men will start as slight favourites for the Group F tie in Ismailia. Cameroon won their opening game 2-0 against Guinea-Bissau while Ghana lost key defender John Boye to a red card during the 2-2 draw with Benin.

"Cameroon are a difficult team," said Ghana striker Jordan Ayew, who scored in the draw with Benin. “But we are Ghana and we have our qualities. We will see what happens and winner takes all.”

A victory will secure a spot in the last 16 for Cameroon while the three points for Ghana would enhance their chances of a berth in the knockout stages as one of the four best third placed teams.

Cameroon defender, Ambroise Oyongo, said: "We have to raise our game against Ghana. We did not start with a win in 2017 but this time we did and I believe that is a good omen going forward in the competition."