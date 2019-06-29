RFI in 16 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Where France stands after the European Parliament elections
Sound Kitchen Podcast
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 06/28 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 06/27 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 06/26 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Mid-East Junction
    How women's football has evolved inside and outside the Middle …
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Where France stands after the European Parliament elections
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Podcast: French football fans turn to women, homeopathy under …
  • media
    International report
    What to expect in this year's Wimbledon
  • media
    International report
    Plans to privatise part of Kenya's busiest port: who will benefit?
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Africa Cup of Nations 2019 Ghana Cameroon Egypt Football

Ghana seek joy against Cameroon at Africa Cup of Nations

By
media Ghana skipper André Ayew scored his side's first goal in the 2-2 draw against Benin. RFI/Pierre René-Worms

Ghana enter their west African derby against Cameroon on Saturday at the Africa Cup of Nations aiming for a first victory in five matches at the continental championships.

Ghana’s Black Stars have met the Indomitable Lions four times since 1982. There have been two draws and two defeats for Ghana during those encounters.

Most recently Cameroon beat Ghana in the semi-finals on the way to the 2017 title in Gabon.

Clarence Seedorf’s men will start as slight favourites for the Group F tie in Ismailia. Cameroon won their opening game 2-0 against Guinea-Bissau while Ghana lost key defender John Boye to a red card during the 2-2 draw with Benin.

"Cameroon are a difficult team," said Ghana striker Jordan Ayew, who scored in the draw with Benin. “But we are Ghana and we have our qualities. We will see what happens and winner takes all.”

A victory will secure a spot in the last 16 for Cameroon while the three points for Ghana would enhance their chances of a berth in the knockout stages as one of the four best third placed teams.

Cameroon defender, Ambroise Oyongo, said: "We have to raise our game against Ghana. We did not start with a win in 2017 but this time we did and I believe that is a good omen going forward in the competition."

 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.