RFI in 16 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
Podcast: French football fans turn to women, homeopathy under attack, …
Spotlight on France episode 13
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 07/02 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 07/01 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 06/28 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    A long history of discrimination
  • media
    International report
    Argentina series part 1: Indigenous people reclaiming their land
  • media
    Mid-East Junction
    How women's football has evolved inside and outside the Middle …
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Where France stands after the European Parliament elections
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Podcast: French football fans turn to women, homeopathy under …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Women's World Cup 2019 USA England

USA qualify for third straight World Cup final as England denied by VAR

By
media Alex Morgan s'envole dans le ciel de Lyon pour marquer le deuxième but américain. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Defending champions USA have secured their third straight finals berth at the Women's World Cup after knocking out England 2-1 in Lyon.

The result was overshadowed by two controversial second-half decisions made by VAR review.

Trailing 2-1 in the 67th minute, England were denied a leveller when Ellen White, equal top scorer for the tournament, had her second goal disallowed.

After agonising minutes waiting for the VAR decision, the play was ruled offside –correctly, but the tightest of margins.

The second controversial VAR call came in the 80th minute when USA’s Becky Sauerbrunn made contact with White in the six-yard box.

VAR ruled the incident a penalty, but it was more heartbreak for England as USA keeper Alyssa Naeher saved Step Houghton’s spot kick.

England then lost their composure, with defender Millie Bright sent off in the 86th minute for a second bookable offence.

Strong start

The Lionesses opened well against USA, FIFA's top-ranked team. Despite going 1-0 down early, thanks to a Christen Press header, England fought back to open up the USA defence multiple times.

The equaliser came nine minutes later when White latched onto a brilliant Beth Mead cross.

But USA's Alex Morgan, stepping up for Megan Rapinoe, headed in in the 31st minute, with the goal that would ultimately prove the winner.

With that Morgan also drew level with White to lead the Golden Boot race, with 6 goals each for the tournament. 

England manager, Phil Neville said: “I’ve told them no tears tonight, I’m proud and they’ve touched the hearts of the nation.

“I couldn’t ask for more, we had the time of our lives.”                    

USA will face the winner of Netherlands vs Sweden in Sunday's final.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.