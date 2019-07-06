RFI in 16 languages

 

Cimafunk brings Afro-Cuban funk therapy to France
Erick Iglesias Rodriguez, aka Cimafunk, has been compared to a new James Brown
 
Senegal see off Uganda to reach quarter-finals

By
media Sadio Mané missed his second penalty of the 2019 competition during the match against Uganda. RFI/ Pierre-René Worms

Senegal moved into the quarter-finals at the Africa Cup of Nations on Friday night with a 1-0 win over Uganda.

Sadio Mané got the only goal of the game early in the first-half. It was his third of the tournament but he could have added to the tally had he not missed a second-half penalty.

His second failure from the spot in three games produced a nervy finale to what should have been a comfortable victory for Aliou Cissé’s men who are seeking their country’s first Cup of Nations title.

“We’re very happy with the result ,” said Senegal midfielder Idrissa Gueye. “It was a tough game because Uganda are a very good side. They defend well and are good on the ball and they caused us lots of problems because we couldn’t move the ball the way we wanted to. They press so high.

“But we found a way around that and we pressed them when they had the ball.”

Senegal, who entered the tournament as Africa’s top ranked team, will take on Benin on Wednesday at the 30 June Stadium in Cairo.

“They are a strong team,” added Gueye. “They defend well also and they beat one of the biggest teams at the tournament. We’ll have to respect them and prepare well for the game.”

 

