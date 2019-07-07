Madagascar relish chance to show better face to DRC

Madagascar encounter Democratic Republic of Congo on Sunday in a last 16 clash that could offer some revenge to the tournament debutants. In 2016, the DRC went to the Indian Ocean island for a qualifier for the 2017 Cup of Nations and won 6-1.

Three years on from that drubbing, the sides meet in Alexandria with a place in the quarter-finals at stake.

"Everything has changed, the team is no longer the same,” said Madagascar coach Nicolas Dupuis.

“The players have changed and the set-up has changed. It's much more professional, the staff as well, with proper physical trainers, physiotherapists and doctors. Everything is done better and in a professional manner. It's normal that we've had a few more results."

Topping Group B of the 2019 tournament unbeaten after three games with seven points would be counted as an achievement for a country that was ranked at 190 in 2014.

Underdogs

"All teams are better on paper than us," added Dupuis who also coaches at the French fourth-division club FC Fleury.

"We don't have any stars in our team,” he added. “The star is the team. We have a real team of friends but also with talented players, who are very good but perhaps not stars."

Charles Andriamahitsinoro was the star performer in the group phase with two goals and an assist. But the Saudi-based attacker was quick to deflect praise back towards the group.

"We did what we needed, and at a point a player stands out individually when the team needs him. That's our strength," he said.

Luck might be considered DRC’s main force as they broach the game. Lethargic and outplayed in their opening Group A match against Uganda, DRC were unfortunate against Egypt when they hit the woodwork twice before losing 2-0.

But they benefited from a goalkeeping nightmare to sweep past Zimbabwe 4-0 and enter the mix as one of the four best third placed team due to their goal difference.

Chance

“I’ve had a feeling that if we got through, we could go all the way,” said DRC skipper Youssuf Mulumbu.

With the DRC sqaud embracing the sense of reprieve allied to the elimination of favourites Morocco and Egypt, the run to the trophy appears less daunting.

But before such heights can be tasted, DRC, having displayed adventure and marksmanship to overpower Zimbabwe, need to exhibit maturity against men who relish their underdog status.

"We're trying to live in the moment as best as possible," added Dupuis. “Because these moments are rare. We have to keep our feet on the ground. We're already happy to be here and we're going to do everything to go a little bit further."