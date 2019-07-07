Madagascar sink DRC on penalties to reach last eight at Cup of Nations

Madagascar advanced to the last eight at the Africa Cup of Nations on Sunday night following a penalty shoot-out win over Democratic Republic of Congo. A pulsating encounter finished 2-2 after extra-time.

Ibrahim Amada thrashed home from outside the penalty area to give Madagascar the lead after nine minutes.

Nicolas Dupuis’ men continued to dominate as they showed few nerves in the country’s first game in the knockout stages at the tournament.

But DRC levelled against the run of play mid-way through the first half. Glody Ngonda swung over a cross from the right and Cedric Bakambu headed home the equalizer to notch up his third goal of the competition.

Faneva Andriatsima’s header restored Madagascar’s lead after 77 minutes. Romain Metanire showed wonderful close control to weave his way past a couple of defenders and put over a cross from the right.

Just as Madagascar were preparing to celebrate a famous victory, Chancel Mbemba headed in Meschack Elia’s corner to take the tie into extra-time.

But there were no further goals and Dupuis' Indian Ocean islanders showed greater composure from the penalty spot scoring all four of their kicks while Marcel Tisserand and Yannick Bolasie missed their efforts for DRC.

Madagascar will play Ghana or Tunisia in the quarter-final.