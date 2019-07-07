RFI in 16 languages

 

The Sound Kitchen
India offers the world's largest democratic exercise
  Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 07/05 13h00 GMT
  Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 07/04 13h00 GMT
  Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 07/03 13h00 GMT
  13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Sports
Sport Football Africa Cup of Nations 2019 Madagascar Democratic Republic of Congo

Madagascar sink DRC on penalties to reach last eight at Cup of Nations

By
media Nicolas Dupuis has taken Madagascar to the last eight in their first appearance at the Africa Cup of Nations. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Madagascar advanced to the last eight at the Africa Cup of Nations on Sunday night following a penalty shoot-out win over Democratic Republic of Congo. A pulsating encounter finished 2-2 after extra-time.

Ibrahim Amada thrashed home from outside the penalty area to give Madagascar the lead after nine minutes.

Nicolas Dupuis’ men continued to dominate as they showed few nerves in the country’s first game in the knockout stages at the tournament.

But DRC levelled against the run of play mid-way through the first half. Glody Ngonda swung over a cross from the right and Cedric Bakambu headed home the equalizer to notch up his third goal of the competition.

Faneva Andriatsima’s header restored Madagascar’s lead after 77 minutes. Romain Metanire showed wonderful close control to weave his way past a couple of defenders and put over a cross from the right.

Just as Madagascar were preparing to celebrate a famous victory, Chancel Mbemba headed in Meschack Elia’s corner to take the tie into extra-time.

But there were no further goals and Dupuis' Indian Ocean islanders showed greater composure from the penalty spot scoring all four of their kicks while Marcel Tisserand and Yannick Bolasie missed their efforts for DRC.

Madagascar will play Ghana or Tunisia in the quarter-final.

 

 

