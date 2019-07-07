RFI in 16 languages

 

USA retains women’s world football title

A Megan Rapinoe penalty and a Rose Lavelle strike gave the United States a 2-0 win over the Netherlands in the women's World Cup final in Lyon on Sunday as the holders retained their title.

After a goalless first half, the USA went in front just after the hour when Rapinoe converted a spot-kick given following a VAR review.

The excellent Lavelle made it 2-0 in the 69th minute as the USA won the World Cup for the fourth time in eight editions and denied European champions the Netherlands a famous trophy double.

The FIFA Women’s World Cup is held since 1991 when it was organized by China. The championships are held every four years, initially with 12 teams, today with 24.

The US today won its fourth world Championship. Germany has won twice, Norway, and Japan each one time.

