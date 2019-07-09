RFI in 16 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
India offers the world’s largest democratic exercise
Sound Kitchen Podcast
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 07/08 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 07/05 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 07/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    India offers the world’s largest democratic exercise
  • media
    International report
    Recreating the sound of Paris's Notre-Dame
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Podcast: sheep-shearing, spanking ban and France's obsession …
  • media
    International report
    Two decades of winners and losers in Scotland's parliament
  • media
    World music matters
    Cimafunk brings Afro-Cuban funk therapy to France
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Football Africa Cup of Nations 2019 Ghana Tunisia

Tunisia beat Ghana on penalties to move into last eight

By
media Tunisia substitute goalkeeper Farouk Ben Mustapha came on in extra-time and saved a penalty in the shoot-out against Ghana. AFP/Javier Soriano

Tunisia advanced to the quarter-finals at the Africa Cup of Nations on Monday night following a penalty shoot-out win over Ghana in Ismailia. Goalkeeper Farouk Ben Mustapha came on in the closing seconds of extra-time with the score at 1-1 for the session.

He threw himself to his right to parry Caleb Ekuban's spot-kick. It was the only failure of the shoot-out.

Minutes before Mustapha’s entry, the starting goalkeeper, Mouez Hassen, was left helpless as Rami Bedoui headed past him into his own goal to draw Ghana level.

The blunder came during relentless pressure from Kwesi Appiah’s men to cancel out Taha Yassine Khenissi’s 73rd minute opener for Tunisia.

That his strike was deemed the first goal of the encounter will be long debated in Ghana. André Ayew thought he had given his side the lead just before half-time when he thrashed home past Hassen. But the referee, Victor Gomes, ruled out the goal for handball.

In the absence of the video assistant referee – Var - Ghana were unable to challenge the decision. The technology will only be available from the quarter-finals which start on 10 July.

Tunisia, who have yet to outscore their opponents, will take on tournament debutants Madagascar on 11 July at the Al Salaam Stadium in Cairo.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.