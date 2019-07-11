RFI in 16 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
India offers the world’s largest democratic exercise
Sound Kitchen Podcast
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 07/10 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 07/09 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 07/08 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Deming does migrant detention differently
  • media
    International report
    Payment in plastic boosts education, environment
  • media
    International report
    Providing shelter and income for Tunisia's plastic waste pickers …
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    India offers the world’s largest democratic exercise
  • media
    International report
    Recreating the sound of Paris's Notre-Dame
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Latest news
  • Vincent Lambert, Frenchman at centre of right-to-die case, dies after more than 10 years in vegetative state
Sports
Sport Football Africa Cup of Nations 2019 Egypt

Africa Cup of Nations: Five things we learned on Day 20

By
media "Who told Sadio he could take penalties?" Senegal coach Aliou Cissé directs operations during Senegal's quarter-final against Benin. RFI/Pierre René-Worms

The video assistant referee - Var - comes to the extravaganza and is deployed to show us all what the officials on the field have been missing. Benin and South Africa will be missing the rest of the tournament.

No Mo heroics any more

There was quite a crowd at the Cairo International Stadium for the quarter-final between Nigeria and South Africa. Many were wearing the red shirts of Egypt. The hosts would have been there had they not been beaten by South Africa. Had the partisans come to hail their betters? Not exactly. They had amassed to emit animosity over the South Africans. When the names of the South Africa side were read out over the PA system, there were boos and jeers. And the Nigerian goals were greeted as if Egypt had scored. Football fans eh? Bloody hell.

Watching videos

Benin’s adventure at the Africa Cup of Nations came to an end. It was an honourable departure for Michel Dussuyer’s men. They lost 1-0 to Senegal.  Idrissa Gana Gueye scored in the 70th minute. It was his fourth international goal. Sadio Mané laid on the pass for Gueye’s strike. Mané is joint top scorer with three goals at the tournament and in line for the golden boot. He is also top of the missed penalty lists with two and also – after the arrival of the video assistant referee (Var) - leader in the disallowed goals race also with two.  The Mané to beat.

Technocrats

The Confederation of African Footbal (Caf) has been organising the Cup of Nations since 1957 and this, the 32nd edition, has witnessed 24 teams for the first time and the use of Var. The technology wasn’t available before the last eight due to operating difficulties. The officials at the Cairo International Stadium employed it to verify Bongani Zungu’s strike for South Africa. Var? Terrible idea, according to many of the locals. We wonder why.

Keep schtum Gernot

On the eve of the South Africa clash, the Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr joked he might be tempting fate if he spoke about how his side had learned to defend better at set pieces. Day 20? Nigeria concede an equaliser from a set piece. Mein lieber Gernot, we are all fortune’s strumpet.

Duties

Farewell then Stuart Baxter and Bafana Bafana. Defeated by Nigeria. At least you went well. Back in the game after equalising, Baxter said he decided to pursue victory as South Africa had the momentum. “If we had gone defensive after scoring it would have been admitting that I didn’t think we were good enough to beat Nigeria.” Out of the question for Baxter. “I think in a tournament you have got to take that chance,” added the 65-year-old. “You have an obligation to the game of football to be positive in those circumstances.” Old school. Class.

 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.