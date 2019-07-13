RFI in 16 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
RFI’s very own songbird
Sound Kitchen Podcast
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 07/12 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 07/11 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 07/10 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    RFI’s very own songbird
  • media
    International report
    Life after death in Sutherland, Texas
  • media
    International report
    Life after death
  • media
    International report
    Deming does migrant detention differently
  • media
    International report
    Payment in plastic boosts education, environment
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Cycling Tour de France 2019 Tour de France

Tour de France: De Gendt wins stage, Alaphilippe back in yellow for Bastille Day

By
media Thomas De Gendt of Belgium wins the 200-km stage 8 from Macon to St-Etienne ahead of the French duo of Thibaut Pinot and Julian Alaphilippe, 12 July 2019. GONZALO FUENTES/Reuters

Belgium's Thomas De Gendt has won stage 8 of the Tour de France after a solo breakaway, but the cheers were louder in St Etienne as home hero Julian Alaphilippe moved back into the race lead. He will be back in the yellow jersey for the Bastille Day national holiday on Sunday.

De Gendt won the 200-km hilly stage from Macon from a breakaway, ahead of the duo of Alaphilippe and fellow Frenchman Thibault Pinot, who underlined his credentials as a title contender. He was the only rider able to follow Alaphilippe's brutal attack in the last climb with about 13 kilometres left.

The French pair went full gas in the descent into St Etienne and held off a trimmed peloton at the finish.

They crossed the line six seconds behind De Gendt, but 20 seconds ahead of the bunch featuring defending champion Geraint Thomas, who suffered a scare 15 kilometres from the finish when he took a minor tumble.

Alaphilippe now leads Italian Giulio Ciccone, who started the day in yellow, by 23 seconds and Pinot, who gained bonus seconds in the last ascent and at the finish, by 53 seconds.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.