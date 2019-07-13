RFI in 16 languages

 

Sports
Wimbledon Tennis Sport

Halep leaves Williams 'like deer in headlights' to claim first Wimbledon crown

By
media Simona Halep celebrates her victory against Serena Williams after Wimbledon final on 13 July 2019. Ben Curtis/Pool via Reuters

Simona Halep torpedoed Serena Williams's latest bid to capture a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam, as the Romanian stormed to victory in a 56-minute Wimbledon final.

Simona Halep said she had "never played better" after defeating Serena Williams 6-2, 6-2 to capture her second major after triumphing at Roland Garros in 2018. 

"My mom said when I was 10 that if I want to do something in tennis I have to play in the final at Wimbledon," said Halep.

"I had lots of nerves, my stomach wasn't very well. I have never played a better match.

"I said at the start of the tournament that one of my motivations was to win and become a lifetime member of the club."

Defeat for 37-year-old Williams, a seven-time Wimbledon champion, meant her attempt to equal Margaret Court's all-time record for major wins was put back on ice until at least the US Open.

Williams bluntly admitted she had not been at the races against a superior opponent.

"She played out of her mind. I was like a deer in the headlights," she said.

The last of William's 23 Grand Slam victories came at the 2017 Australian Open. 

(with wires)

