Sports
Tour de France 2019

France's Alaphilippe extends Tour lead as Aert wins stage 10

media The peloton, with Deceuninck-Quick Step rider Julian Alaphilippe of France wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, in action. Reuters/Christian Hartmann

Dutch rookie Wout van Aert won stage 10 of the Tour de France Monday as Julian Alaphilippe extended his overall lead after a blistering late charge split the peloton.

Yellow jersey Alaphilippe started the attack from 20km out and defending champion Geraint Thomas and his Ineos team joined in to leave at least five of their rivals trailing home 1min 36 adrift at the finish in Albi.

Richie Porte, Thibaut Pinot, Jakob Fuglsang, Rigoberto Uran and Mikel Landa all lost time after overall leader Alaphilippe launched a devastating surge in a sudden headwind split the peloton.

Jumbo Visma's Dutch stage winner van Aert claimed his first Tour de France victory beating top sprinters drained by the high-speed run in.

On his debut Tour van Aert, who did well in the spring classics and won two stages on the Dauphine after converting from cyclo-cross, is the latest break out star on an unpredictable 2019 Tour.

 
