RFI in 16 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
RFI’s very own songbird
Sound Kitchen Podcast
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 07/19 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 07/18 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 07/17 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Mesopotamia – and Salome!
  • media
    International report
    The dangerous truth about Chernobyl
  • media
    International report
    Hiding the endless horror of Chernobyl
  • media
    International report
    Blame it on the juice!
  • media
    International report
    Sex education gets serious in Senegal
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Football Africa Cup of Nations 2019 Senegal Algeria

Senegal rues another missed shot at the Africa Cup of Nations

By
media Senegal fans dejected in Dakar after losing to Algeria in the ACFON final, 19 July 2019. REUTERS/Sylvain Cherkaoui

A sombre mood hung over the Senegalese capital Dakar the morning after their 1-0 to Algeria in the Africa Cup of Nations final. Coach Aliou Cissé lamented his side's inability to recover from an early goal as their wait for a first continental title continues.

"It's really difficult," one supporter told RFI at the fan zone in central Dakar. "We were beaten, and we're not so happy about that." 

While disappointment descended on the capital, there were also congratulations for Algeria, who lifted their second Cup of Nations

Senegal arrived in Egypt as the top-ranked nation in Africa but finished runners-up for the second time after a second defeat by Algeria at this tournament.

"They put away the chance they needed. On the whole we didn't let ourselves down. We created chances but weren't able to score," said coach Cissé, whose team also lost 1-0 to Algeria in the group phase.

"When you concede a goal so early in the match the plans become clear. You have to attack against an aggressive defence and we weren't able to find the solutions.

Senegal were without key centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly through suspension while Liverpool star Sadio Mane found it difficult against a solid Algeria defence.

"What are we missing?" asked Cissé. "Consistency. The last time Senegal reached this point was in 2002. The experience of big matches, we want to be here more often. We're getting closer to winning.

"The team has been making progress these past five years. A final is decided by fine margins and we deserved better tonight."

Cissé, captain of the side that lost the 2002 final, has been in charge since early 2015 and refused to be drawn on his future in the job.

"It's been 17 years since Senegal got to this stage of the competition. We've only experienced disillusion and disappointment," he said.

"I'm not important. What counts is what I'm doing the with players and the fact the federation has confidence in me."

(with AFP)

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.