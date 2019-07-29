Muhammad sets world record in 400m hurdles

Just moments after smashing the 16-year-old world record in the women's 400m hurdles, Dalilah Muhammad claimed the mark would fall again in the near future. Muhammad clocked 52.20 seconds to win the US Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines in Iowa on Sunday.

It overtook the time of 52.34 seconds set by Russia's Yuliya Pechonkina in 2003.

Sydney McLaughlin was second in 52.88 seconds and Ashley Spencer took third in 53.11 seconds. The trio will represent the United States at the World Championships in Doha in September.

"My coach kept telling me the record was there. I just had to trust that and go for it. I wanted it so bad I knew I had to go out there and prove myself," said Muhammad.

The 29-year-old from New York became the first American woman to win Olympic gold in the 400 metres hurdles at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro games.

Rapid

Nearly two years later, she is the fastest woman over the distance. But she conceded McLaughlin and Spencer could eclipse her feat.

"It's such a strong field, that's when records can be broken," Muhammad said. "I think we've all just been fighting for those three top spots and we've been pushing each other mentally and physically on the track.

"We all know what the other is capable of and we all just want to come out on top."

She added: "I think this is definitely just the beginning. I think that 52 is going to get broken. If not by me, by one of the other women ... 51 seconds is every 400m hurdler's dream time. Everyone's always thinking about it."