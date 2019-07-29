RFI in 16 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Mid-East Junction
The lasting legacy of Ayotollah Khomeni 30 years after his death
A view shows the mausoleum of the founder of the Islamic Republic Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini during a ceremony marking his death anniversary, in Tehran
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 07/26 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 07/25 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 07/24 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    When the going gets tough, the tough go to the cinema
  • media
    Mid-East Junction
    The lasting legacy of Ayotollah Khomeni 30 years after his death
  • media
    International report
    Will Indian political comedy have the last laugh?
  • media
    International report
    Living with load shedding in Zambia
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Mesopotamia – and Salome!
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Athletics Qatar United States

Muhammad sets world record in 400m hurdles

By
media Dalilah Muhammad broke the world record at the US Championships. AFP/Andy Lyons

Just moments after smashing the 16-year-old world record in the women's 400m hurdles, Dalilah Muhammad claimed the mark would fall again in the near future. Muhammad clocked 52.20 seconds to win the US Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines in Iowa on Sunday.

It overtook the time of 52.34 seconds set by Russia's Yuliya Pechonkina in 2003.

Sydney McLaughlin was second in 52.88 seconds and Ashley Spencer took third in 53.11 seconds. The trio will represent the United States at the World Championships in Doha in September.

"My coach kept telling me the record was there. I just had to trust that and go for it. I wanted it so bad I knew I had to go out there and prove myself," said Muhammad.

The 29-year-old from New York became the first American woman to win Olympic gold in the 400 metres hurdles at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro games.

Rapid

Nearly two years later, she is the fastest woman over the distance. But she conceded McLaughlin and Spencer could eclipse her feat.

"It's such a strong field, that's when records can be broken," Muhammad said. "I think we've all just been fighting for those three top spots and we've been pushing each other mentally and physically on the track.

"We all know what the other is capable of and we all just want to come out on top."

She added: "I think this is definitely just the beginning. I think that 52 is going to get broken. If not by me, by one of the other women ... 51 seconds is every 400m hurdler's dream time. Everyone's always thinking about it."

 

 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.