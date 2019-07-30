RFI in 16 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Mid-East Junction
The lasting legacy of Ayotollah Khomeni 30 years after his death
A view shows the mausoleum of the founder of the Islamic Republic Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini during a ceremony marking his death anniversary, in Tehran
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 07/29 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 07/26 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 07/25 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Sex education through football to the youth of Côte d'Ivoire
  • media
    International report
    When the going gets tough, the tough go to the cinema
  • media
    Mid-East Junction
    The lasting legacy of Ayotollah Khomeni 30 years after his death
  • media
    International report
    Will Indian political comedy have the last laugh?
  • media
    International report
    Living with load shedding in Zambia
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Football Morocco Saudi Arabia Zambia

Hervé Renard takes over as Saudi Arabia coach

By
media Hervé Renard is the only man to have coached two different teams to the Africa Cup of Nations crown. AFP/Issouf Sanogo

Less than two weeks after quitting as head coach of Morocco's national team, Hervé Renard has been appointed boss of the Saudi Arabia squad. "Happy to start a new adventure in Saudi Arabia on a new continent," the 50-year-old Frenchman said on social media.

Renard's Morocco were one of the favourites for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations. After emerging with maximum points from the group stages, they lost on 5 July in the last 16 to Benin following a penalty shoot-out.

Just over two weeks after that defeat, Renard resigned. “For me, Morocco will always remain a country with which I experienced incredible emotions?” Renard said on social media. “Thanks to the players, the staff, the fans, the honest journalists.”

Since coming to the fore in 2008 as Claude Leroy's assistant in Ghana, Renard has carved out a reputation as a shrewd tactician.

Winner

He took Zambia to the last eight at the 2010 Cup of Nations in Angola. After a brief spell with the Angola national side and USM Alger, he returned to Zambia in 2011 and led them to their first Cup of Nations title in 2012.

Three years later he steered Cote d'Ivoire to the crown to become the first man to win two championships with two different teams.

Yasser Almisehal, the head of the Saudi Football Federation, said: "The choice was made on a great name, capable of bringing something extra to Saudi football".

Renard's first game in charge will be at the West Asian Football Federation Championship in Iraq on 4 August where his new charges will take on Kuwait in Group B before futher pool matches against Bahrain and Jordan. 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.