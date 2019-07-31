Scaloni gets green light to continue as Argentina boss

Argentina's football bosses on Wednesday backed rookie coach Lionel Scaloni with a new contract to lead the national team through the qualifying campaign for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The 41-year old was hired as interim coach in August 2018 after the dismissal of Jorge Sampaoli who led the side at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Last November Scaloni was offered a deal until December 2019. After a third place finish at the Copa America in July, he has been given the chance to steer the squad until November 2021.

Scaloni, who had never held a head coaching job before being appointed to lead the national team, has been boosted by plaudits from his players, including skipper Lionel Messi.

Process

South America's qualifying matches for the 2022 World cup begin in March 2020 and last until mid November 2021. The system involves a single round robin with 10 teams playing each other home and away.

The top four sides advance directly for Qatar while the fifth placed team goes into an inter-continental play-off.

During the World Cup qualifying campaign, Argentina and Colombia will co host the 2020 Copa America.