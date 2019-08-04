RFI in 16 languages

 

All about Pakistan's Gulalai Ismail
Manchester City see off Liverpool to take Community Shield

By
media Manchester City won the Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup in the 2018-2019 season. AFP/Adrian Dennis

Manchester City won the Community Shield for a second consecutive season after beating Liverpool on penalties on Sunday at Wembley. Last season City cruised past Chelsea 2-0. A year later they were taken to spot kicks after the match finished 1-1.
 

City claimed the shootout 5-4. Giorgino Wijnadlum missed Liverpool's second penalty.

It was a disappointing denouement for Jurgen Klopp's European champions who appeared more likely to find a winner within the 90 minutes after Joel Matip had cancelled out Raheem Sterling's first-half opener for City

City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo rescued his side on two occasions towards the end. First he rushed out quickly to block Mo Salah's shot and then he got done sharply at his near post to parry away Xherdan Shaqiri's drive.

When Salah did finally beat him, Kyle Walker acrobatically scissor-kicked the ball off the goal line.

Following an unprecedented clean sweep of all three English trophies in 2018-2019, City have laid down a marker for the new season with Pep Guardiola's seventh title since taking the helm at the Etihad in July 2016.

