Club Brugge draft in Mignolet from from Liverpool

Brugge revealed on 4 August that the 31-year-old Belgium international had agreed a five-year deal.
Mignolet, who went to Liverpool in 2013 from Sunderland, fell down the pecking order at Anfield following the arrival of Alisson in July 2018.
Thumbs up, Big Si is in the house 😍👍🏻 @SMignolet pic.twitter.com/q4chRpMPXvClub Brugge KV (@ClubBrugge) August 4, 2019
During his time on Merseyside Mignolet played more than games for the club.
He was an unused substitute in Sunday's Community Shield final at Wembley against Manchester City.