Club Brugge draft in Mignolet from from Liverpool

By
media Simon Mignolet arrived at Liverpool in 2013 from Sunderland. Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Club Brugge announced the signing on Monday of the Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet. "It's official, Simon is a Bruges boy!" the Belgian top flight club said on its website, alongside a video of Mignolet arriving at his new home.

Brugge revealed on 4 August that the 31-year-old Belgium international had agreed a five-year deal.

Mignolet, who went to Liverpool in 2013 from Sunderland, fell down the pecking order at Anfield following the arrival of Alisson in July 2018.

During his time on Merseyside Mignolet played more than games for the club.

He was an unused substitute in Sunday's Community Shield final at Wembley against Manchester City.

