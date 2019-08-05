RFI in 16 languages

 

The Sound Kitchen
All about Pakistan's Gulalai Ismail
  • India abolishes special status for Kashmir through presidential decree
Sports
Washington Sport Tennis United States Australia Russia

Kyrgios blasts past Medvedev to claim Washington Open

By
media Nick Kyrgios won the sixth title of his career in Washington. Reuters/Geoff Burke

Nick Kyrgios claimed the Washington Open on Sunday following a straight sets win over the 10th seed Daniil Medvedev. The unseeded Australian unleashed 18 aces during the 7-6, 7-6 victory over the Russian to lift his sixth title on the ATP circuit.

"This has been one of the greatest weeks of my life," Kyrgios said. "I've made massive strides. This is a tournament I'm definitely going to play for the rest of my life."

Both men served dominantly during the encounter. Neither player faced a break point or lost more than two points while serving.

Medvedev, 23, will rise to a career best ninth on the ATP rankings following his run to the final.

Success for Kyrgios will propel him 25 places up the ladder to 27 in the world and a first appearance in the top 30 in 10 months for the 24-year-old.

"I know how well Nick can play when he wants to play," Medvedev said. "This week, I think he wanted to play and it was tough."

 

