International report
Flowers, birds, trees and jazz - in Paris!
Jowee Omicil performs at the Paris Jazz Festival, Parc Floral, August 2019
 
Sports
French football Marseille

Ligue 1: OM start season with tough loss to Reims

By
media Reims' South Korean forward Hyun-jun Suk (C) celebrates after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match between Olympique de Marseille (OM) and Stade de Reims at the Velodrome stadium in Marseille, on 10 August, 2019. GERARD JULIEN / AFP

Andre Villas-Boas got off to a rough start Saturday as his Olympique de Marseille side were defeated 2-0 at home to Stade de Reims in their Ligue 1 opener.

After taking over the reins from Rudi Garcia, Villas-Boas has been given the task of returning OM to the Champions League for the first time since 2013.

But OM fans were silenced as the visiting side, led by Boulaye Dia, grabbed a goal and an assist in an impressive display. While OM struggled to establish their game, captain Steve Mandanda managed some strong saves.

The 22-year-old Boulaye Dia, from Reims' Champagne region, tore holes in the OM defence with his limitless energy, helping to set up both of his side's goals.

Marseille have lost 50 per cent of their matches against Stade de Reims in Ligue 1 Conforama.

