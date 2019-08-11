Ligue 1: OM start season with tough loss to Reims

After taking over the reins from Rudi Garcia, Villas-Boas has been given the task of returning OM to the Champions League for the first time since 2013.
But OM fans were silenced as the visiting side, led by Boulaye Dia, grabbed a goal and an assist in an impressive display. While OM struggled to establish their game, captain Steve Mandanda managed some strong saves.
🔴 Tristan Dingome et le Stade de Reims s’imposent face à l’Olympique Marseille (0-2) lors de la première journée de Ligue 1.Le milieu de terrain camerounais a délivré la passe décisive sur le premier but de la rencontre. 🇨🇲 pic.twitter.com/eOYXL1zw3hAllezLesLions (@AllezLesLions) August 10, 2019
The 22-year-old Boulaye Dia, from Reims' Champagne region, tore holes in the OM defence with his limitless energy, helping to set up both of his side's goals.
Marseille have lost 50 per cent of their matches against Stade de Reims in Ligue 1 Conforama.