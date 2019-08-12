RFI in 16 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
José Baptiste, RFI music librarian
Sound Kitchen Podcast
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 08/09 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 08/08 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 08/07 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    José Baptiste, RFI music librarian
  • media
    International report
    Fancy a day at the beach in central Paris?
  • media
    International report
    Happiness added to school curriculum in New Delhi
  • media
    International report
    Part 2: What to learn when computers win at chess
  • media
    International report
    Part 1: Surprising results when computers play one another in …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Football Paris St Germain Nîmes Neymar French football Barcelona

Neymar saga overshadows PSG win

By
media PSG vs Nîmes PSG celebrate after Edinson Cavani converts his penalty Damian Shepherd

Paris Saint-Germain kicked off the defence of their Ligue 1 title with a straightforward 3-nil victory over Nîmes Olympique on Sunday. The win was overshadowed however by the looming Neymar transfer saga.

Supporters made their feelings towards the Brazilian clear by holding banners calling "Neymar. Get out.”

The 27-year-old was left out of the squad due to his ongoing links to a move away from the Parc Des Princes, with Barcelona and Real Madrid interested.

PSG showed no signs of tension on the pitch though, with Edinson Cavani calmly drilling a penalty into the bottom corner in the 24th minute.

The spot kick was awarded with the help of VAR, after a corner struck Nîmes defender Pablo Martinez on the arm.

The match was a mostly pedestrian affair, with Nîmes happy to keep 11 men behind the ball for most of the evening.

Kylian Mbappe's superb second-half performance was enough the break down the visitors' defensive line, slotting in the Parisians' second goal just before the hour mark.

The Frenchman turned from goal scorer to provider in the 70th minute, supplying an excellent assist for substitute Angel Di Maria to make it 3-nil.

The hosts' dominance was reflected in the stats, finishing with 74 percent of possession as goalkeeper Alphonse Areola did not face a shot on target.

The win delivers a statement that PSG have the talent to compete at the top level, with or without their number 10.

Coach Thomas Tuchel insists the club will find solutions without Neymar, which they proved on Sunday with 90 minutes of slick, attacking play.

Since becoming the world’s most expensive player, the Brazilian's two years in France have been plagued with injuries and controversies.

One banner called him “heartless”, in reference to his recent comment that his fondest football memory was inspiring Barcelona's 2017 Champions League comeback against PSG.

While the future of Neymar remains unknown, order is resumed at the top of Ligue 1, with the win putting the Parisians level at the top of the table with Lyon.

 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.