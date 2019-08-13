RFI in 16 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
José Baptiste, RFI music librarian
Sound Kitchen Podcast
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 08/13 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 08/12 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 08/09 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    US star gymnast recalls sexual assault as teenager at the hands …
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    José Baptiste, RFI music librarian
  • media
    International report
    Fancy a day at the beach in central Paris?
  • media
    International report
    Happiness added to school curriculum in New Delhi
  • media
    International report
    Part 2: What to learn when computers win at chess
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Football Manchester Spain England Sport

Valencia sign French defender Mangala

By
media Mangala was signed for £32million by Manchester City in 2014 Pierre RENE-WORMS

Valencia have agreed a deal to sign Manchester City defender Eliaquim Mangala on a two-year-contract.

The Spanish side released a statement yesterday saying they had reached an initial agreement for the French defender to join the club until June 2021.

Mangala joined Manchester City for €34.5million from Portuguese side Porto in 2014, but has not played since February last year due to a knee injury.

During his time in Manchester, he was signed by Valencia on loan, where he made 33 appearances.

The 28-year-old has also played 8 times for France, with his last call-up being in 2016.

Valencia begin their La Liga season at home to Real Sociedad on Saturday although Mangala may need more time to regain match fitness.

 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.