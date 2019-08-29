PSG draw Real Madrid in Champions League group stage

French team Paris St Germain drew with Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League group stage that took place in Monaco on Thursday evening.

Joining PSG in Group A will be Club Brugge and Galatasaray.

But current champions Liverpool drew with Naples in Group E just like last season in the group phase, and they will be joined by Red Bull Salzburg, and Genk.

Tottenham has drawn to meet Bayern Munich in Champions League B group stage, and Olympiakios and Red Star Belgrade make up the rest of the group

Manchester City heads up Group C, playing with Shakhtar Donetsk from Ukraine, Dinamo Zagreb and Atalanta from Italy.

Also from Italy, Juventus was drawn to compete with Atletico Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen from Germany and, Lokomotiv Moscow for the group stage.

Barcelona, Dortmund, Inter Milan and Slavia Prague will be fighting it out in their group stage.

Eric Cantona's speech at the #UCLdraw



🗣 "Soon science will not only be able to slow down the ageing of cells, it will fix cells and so we will become eternal. Only accidents, crimes, wars will kill us but unfortunately crimes and wars will multiply. I love football. Thank you." pic.twitter.com/UifGiyPQTj Football Tweet (@Football__Tweet) August 29, 2019

Chelsea to face Ajax in group stage matches with Valencia and Lille.

And rounding out the draw, group G consists of Zenit Saint-Petersburg, Benfica, Lyon, and RB Leipzig.