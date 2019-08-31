RFI in 16 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Istanbul’s mayor, one more time
Sound Kitchen Podcast
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 08/30 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 08/29 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 08/28 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Istanbul’s mayor, one more time
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Those amazing trills
  • media
    International report
    Paris by night, salsa by the Seine
  • media
    International report
    Political stand-up makes the rounds at this year's Edinburgh …
  • media
    International report
    Hong Kong frontliner says the only way out of crisis is independence
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Formula 1 Belgium Lewis Hamilton

Leclerc takes pole position for Belgian Grand Prix

By
media Chalres Leclerc took pole position for the Belgian Grand Prix ahead of his Ferrari teammate Sebastian Vettel. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Ferrari secured the top two places at a Grand Prix for the first time in more than five months after Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel recorded the fastest laps in Saturday's final qualifying round for Sunday's Belgian Grand Prix.

Leclerc clocked one minute 42.519 seconds. Vettel was 0.748 seconds slower.

It was time Ferrari had clinched the first two place in a race since the Bahrain Grand Prix in March.

Drivers' championship leader Lewis Hamilton was third just ahead of his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas.

"We were struggling a little bit for race pace and we need to work on that but I am sure we will be strong on Sunday," said Leclerc.

Hamilton has won eight of this year's 12 races and leads Bottas in the championship by 62 points. Leclerc has yet to claim a Grand Prix victory.

 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.