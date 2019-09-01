RFI in 16 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Istanbul’s mayor, one more time
Sound Kitchen Podcast
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 08/30 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 08/29 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 08/28 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Istanbul’s mayor, one more time
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Those amazing trills
  • media
    International report
    Paris by night, salsa by the Seine
  • media
    International report
    Political stand-up makes the rounds at this year's Edinburgh …
  • media
    International report
    Hong Kong frontliner says the only way out of crisis is independence
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Formula 1 Belgium Lewis Hamilton

Leclerc dedicates first Grand Prix win to French driver Anthoine Hubert

By
media Charles Leclerc said his first Grand Prix victory was overshadowed by the death of his friend Anthoine Hubert. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

Charles Leclerc on Sunday dedicated his first Formula 1 victory to the French racing driver Anthoine Hubert who died following a crash on Saturday in the Formula 2 race at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit in Belgium.

Leclerc started the Belgian Grand Prix in pole position ahead of his Ferrari teammate Sebastian Vettel and ultimately held off the drivers' championship leader Lewis Hamilton to secure the triumph.

"This one is for Anthoine," said Leclerc over the team radio after crossing the line. "Feels good, but difficult to enjoy on a weekend like this."

Hamilton's Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas was third.

Memory

"On the one hand I have realised a childhood dream," said 21-year-old Leclerc. "But on the other it has been a very difficult weekend. We lost a friend first of all. I want to dedicate this win to Anthoine.

"We have grown up together and my first ever race I did when I was seven with Anthoine. So it is such a shame what happened. I can't enjoy it fully, my first victory, but it is a memory that will live with me forever."

The triumph - and the 25 points - moves fifth placed Leclerc closer to Vettel in the drivers' championship. Hamilton extended his lead to 65 points over Bottas with eight races remaining.

"I gave it absolutely everything I had," said Hamilton. "It was a really difficult race. Ferrari were just too fast on the straights.

"Congratulations to Charles for his first win, he's had it coming all year, so I'm really happy for him."

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.