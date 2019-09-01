RFI in 16 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Istanbul’s mayor, one more time
Sound Kitchen Podcast
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 08/30 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 08/29 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 08/28 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Istanbul’s mayor, one more time
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Those amazing trills
  • media
    International report
    Paris by night, salsa by the Seine
  • media
    International report
    Political stand-up makes the rounds at this year's Edinburgh …
  • media
    International report
    Hong Kong frontliner says the only way out of crisis is independence
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Motorsport Belgium France

Tributes to French driver Hubert before races in Belgium

By
media The mother and brother of Anthoine Hubert lead the tributes at the Spa-Francorchamps where he died in a crash., REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

A minute's silence was held to honour the French racing driver Anthoine Hubert before Sunday's scheduled Formula Three event at the Belgian Grand Prix.
 

Hubert, 22, was killed in a crash during Saturday's Formula Two race at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit.

A minute's silence will also be held before the start of the Formula One Grand Prix race on Sunday.

Hubert's family stood holding his racing helmet at the front of a large group of racing team members and others during the brief reflective ceremony.

Other tributes to the Renault-backed driver are being organised by fans through messages on social media. These include a round of applause to honour Hubert on lap 19 of the Formula 1 Grand Prix race, marking a memory of his racing number.

An official schedule said a video tribute to the Frenchman is to be broadcast on screens at the seven kilometre track in the Ardennes forest in Belgium.

Hubert was involved in a three car collision on the second lap of the F2 race on Saturday evening.

He crashed into the barriers after losing control of his car and was hit by Juan Manuel Correa's vehicle at around 250 kph at the Raidillon corner. The car of the Japanese driver Marino Sato was also involved.

Hubert's Arden car was demolished in the accident and he died from his injuries 90 minutes later.

Correa was taken to hospital in Liege. The 20-year-old American was reported to be in a stable condition after suffering a back injury and two broken legs. Sato, also 20, was unharmed in the crash.

The Spa-Francorchamps was designed in 1920 and first used for a car race in 1922. A venue on the tour since the start of the F1 world championship in 1950, it is prized for its speed and configurations as one of the last remaining traditional racing circuits in Europe.

 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.