Tributes to French driver Hubert before races in Belgium

A minute's silence was held to honour the French racing driver Anthoine Hubert before Sunday's scheduled Formula Three event at the Belgian Grand Prix.

Hubert, 22, was killed in a crash during Saturday's Formula Two race at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit.

A minute's silence will also be held before the start of the Formula One Grand Prix race on Sunday.

Hubert's family stood holding his racing helmet at the front of a large group of racing team members and others during the brief reflective ceremony.

Other tributes to the Renault-backed driver are being organised by fans through messages on social media. These include a round of applause to honour Hubert on lap 19 of the Formula 1 Grand Prix race, marking a memory of his racing number.

An official schedule said a video tribute to the Frenchman is to be broadcast on screens at the seven kilometre track in the Ardennes forest in Belgium.

Hubert was involved in a three car collision on the second lap of the F2 race on Saturday evening.

He crashed into the barriers after losing control of his car and was hit by Juan Manuel Correa's vehicle at around 250 kph at the Raidillon corner. The car of the Japanese driver Marino Sato was also involved.

Hubert's Arden car was demolished in the accident and he died from his injuries 90 minutes later.

Correa was taken to hospital in Liege. The 20-year-old American was reported to be in a stable condition after suffering a back injury and two broken legs. Sato, also 20, was unharmed in the crash.

The Spa-Francorchamps was designed in 1920 and first used for a car race in 1922. A venue on the tour since the start of the F1 world championship in 1950, it is prized for its speed and configurations as one of the last remaining traditional racing circuits in Europe.