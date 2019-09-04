RFI in 16 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Istanbul’s mayor, one more time
Sound Kitchen Podcast
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 09/04 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 09/03 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 09/02 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Mexican women march against murderous machismo
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Istanbul’s mayor, one more time
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Those amazing trills
  • media
    International report
    Paris by night, salsa by the Seine
  • media
    International report
    Political stand-up makes the rounds at this year's Edinburgh …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports

Dimitrov hails inner circle after beating Federer to reach US Open semi-final

media Grigor Dimitrov recorded his first victory over Roger Federer on his eighth attempt. Reuters/Danielle Parhizkaran

Grigor Dimitrov paid tribute to his coaches and support network after a five set victory over Roger Federer propelled him into the last four at the US Open.

The 28-year-old Bulgarian ousted the five-time champion 3-6, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4, 6-2. It was his first victory over the Swiss in eight meetings and one of the biggest wins in his career since lifting the ATP Finals in 2017.

The triumph in New York came towards the end of an injury-plagued season in which Dimitrov has slumped to number 78 in the world.

"It was not a pretty time. I'm not going to lie," Dimitrov said. "It was that low that I don't even want to go there any more.

Perseverance

"It was just obviously injury, losing points, ranking. That's the lowest point of any player.

"The past six, seven months have been pretty rough for me. But I had somebody to lean on, my friends, my family. I kept on believing again in the work, the rehab I had to put behind my shoulder, the exercise, the practice."

Federer, who was diminished by an injury to his back in the latter stages of the match, said: "This is Grigor's moment, not my body's moment. "It's OK. It's how it goes. I tried my best. I fought with what I had and that's it."

Dimitrov will next play the fifth seed Daniil Medvedev after the Russia dispatched the 2016 champion Stan Wawrinka 7-6, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 to reach a Grand Slam semi-final for the first time.

 

 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.