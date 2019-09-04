RFI in 16 languages

 

The Sound Kitchen
Istanbul’s mayor, one more time
Gatlin given all-clear to gun for gold in Doha

By
media Justin Gatlin claimed the 100 metres crown at the 2017 World Championships in London. AFP/Jamie Squire

Justin Gatlin's plans to defend his world 100 metres title at the world championships in Doha were given a boost on Wednesday when he was told he could resume training at the weekend following a twinge in his left thigh during a race in Zagreb.

Gatlin, 37, suddenly winced in pain around the 80m mark of the 100 metre sprint at the Iaaf meeting in the Croatian capital.

The American slowed down and finished fourth with a time of 10.29 seconds. His compatriot Michael Rodgers won the race in 10.04 seconds.

On Wednesday, Gatlin's agent, Renaldo Nehemiah, told Reuters that tests carried out on the 2004 Olympic gold medallist had not revealed any serious injury.

He added Gatlin would be back in training within four days.

Gatlin won gold in London in 2017 at the world championships ahead of his fellow American Christian Coleman and Usain Bolt from Jamaica

 

