RFI in 16 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Istanbul’s mayor, one more time
Sound Kitchen Podcast
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 09/03 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 09/02 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 08/30 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Mexican women march against murderous machismo
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Istanbul’s mayor, one more time
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Those amazing trills
  • media
    International report
    Paris by night, salsa by the Seine
  • media
    International report
    Political stand-up makes the rounds at this year's Edinburgh …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Tennis United States Serena Williams

Serena Williams powers past Wang into US Open semis

By
media Serena Williams is seeking a 24th Grand Slam title. Reuters/Geoff Burke

Serena Williams pulverized Qiang Wang 6-1, 6-0 on Tuesday night to earn her 100th win at the US Open and a place in Thursday's semi-final. Williams, 37, dispatched the 18th seed from China in 44 minutes.

"It's really unbelievable. From when I first started here, I think I was 16, I didn't think I would ever get to 100," said the eighth seeded American. "I didn't think I would still be out here."

Williams, who is seeking a record-tying 24th Grand Slam title, will play Elina Svitolina.

The fifth seed defeated Britain's Johanna Konta 6-4, 6-4 to become the first Ukrainian to reach the US Open semi-finals.

"It feels amazing. It was a very, very tough match. We were both striking the ball well. It was quite even," Svitolina said. "I'm very, very happy the way I handled the pressure."

Williams has overcome Svitolina in four of their five encounters. "Serena is an amazing champion," said Svitolina. "It's going to be really tough against her."

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.