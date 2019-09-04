Serena Williams powers past Wang into US Open semis

Serena Williams pulverized Qiang Wang 6-1, 6-0 on Tuesday night to earn her 100th win at the US Open and a place in Thursday's semi-final. Williams, 37, dispatched the 18th seed from China in 44 minutes.

"It's really unbelievable. From when I first started here, I think I was 16, I didn't think I would ever get to 100," said the eighth seeded American. "I didn't think I would still be out here."

Williams, who is seeking a record-tying 24th Grand Slam title, will play Elina Svitolina.

The fifth seed defeated Britain's Johanna Konta 6-4, 6-4 to become the first Ukrainian to reach the US Open semi-finals.

"It feels amazing. It was a very, very tough match. We were both striking the ball well. It was quite even," Svitolina said. "I'm very, very happy the way I handled the pressure."

Williams has overcome Svitolina in four of their five encounters. "Serena is an amazing champion," said Svitolina. "It's going to be really tough against her."