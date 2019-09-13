RFI in 16 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
Podcast: French Communism is not dead, making a baby in Spain, and the …
Spotlight on France episode 15
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 09/13 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 09/12 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 09/11 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    World music matters
    Kinshasha, Lagos, Tokyo, Paris: guitarist Kiala travels with …
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Podcast: French Communism is not dead, making a baby in Spain, …
  • media
    International report
    Tunisian election preview: When too much choice leaves you no …
  • media
    Global Focus
    Seychelles, blazing a trail in marine conservation
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Hong Kong protests
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Basketball France Argentina Australia Spain

Argentina crush France to reach basketball world cup final against Spain

By
media Luis Scola scored 28 points in Argentina's win over France. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Argentina brushed aside France 80-66 on Friday to reach the basketball world cup final. Argentina opened the game up with a 10-2 run during which the veteran Luis Scola ran the show.

The 39-year-old finished with 28 points, eight of them coming within the final minutes as his side pulled away.

France created the shock of the tournament in the last eight when they beat a United States team seeking its third consecutive crown.

However Utah Jazz defensive stalwart Rudy Gobert and his cohorts were unable to recapture the flamboyance and elan that deconstructed the Americans.

"I'm so disappointed," said Gobert. "It was a big chance for us and we knew we could do something special. But they were better than us.

"They seemed to want it more than us and you have to give them credit for that. They're a great team. They did everything that was necessary to disrupt us."

Argentina will play Spain for the gold medal on Sunday after the Europeans eventually wore down Australia 95-88.

Fatigue

The match finished 71 points apiece and it was again deadlocked after the first five minutes of overtime.

But Australia wilted in the second session and the Spaniards continued their unlikely surge to the final.

France, who claimed third place at the last world cup in Spain, will play Australia for bronze on Sunday.

"We've got a bit of time to get over the defeat," Gobert added. "And then we've got to get ready for Australia. Even if France has already won a bronze, it is still a big medal. And that's what we have to go for."

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.