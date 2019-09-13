RFI in 16 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
Podcast: French Communism is not dead, making a baby in Spain, and the …
Spotlight on France episode 15
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 09/12 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 09/11 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 09/10 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Podcast: French Communism is not dead, making a baby in Spain, …
  • media
    International report
    Tunisian election preview: When too much choice leaves you no …
  • media
    Global Focus
    Seychelles, blazing a trail in marine conservation
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Hong Kong protests
  • media
    International report
    What place for wheat in Africa?
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Tennis Hong Kong

Tennis chiefs cancel Hong Kong Open over security fears

By
media Caroline Wozniacki is a former champion at the Hong Kong Open. Karim Jaafar/AFP

Organisers of the Hong Kong Open on Friday cancelled the tournament citing security concerns following months of protests over the alleged erosion of freedoms under China's rule.

"In light of the present situation, Hong Kong Tennis Association and the WTA are announcing a postponement of the 2019 Hong Kong Tennis Open," a Hong Kong Tennis Association statement said

"After extensive discussions with our key stakeholders, we conclude that a smooth running of the tournament can be better assured at a later time," it added.

A women's competition was first held at Victoria Park in Hong Kong in 1980. In 2014, the tournament was upgraded to a WTA International event.

Prestige

Past winners include former world number ones Caroline Wozniacki and Jelena Jankovic.

This year's edition had been scheduled for 5-13 October. But with Victoria Park having emerged as one of the main gathering points for the mass protests, organisers decided the safety of players and spectators could be jeopardized.

Millions have taken part in the rallies, which have occasionally ended in violent confrontations between police and demonstrators.

The unrest was triggered by a bill, since scrapped, to allow extraditions to mainland China.

 

 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.