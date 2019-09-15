RFI in 16 languages

 

Tsipras' nemesis
Sports
Neymar Paris St Germain Strasbourg

Neymar scores stunning winner on PSG return

By
Neymar celebrates his winner against Strasbourg.

Brazilian football ace Neymar has shrugged off a hostile reception as he marked his return to action for Paris Saint-Germain with a stunning injury-time winner against Strasbourg on Saturday.

The world's most expensive player was booed and insulted by sections of the PSG support in the Ligue 1 match against Strasbourg at the Parc des Princes.

That seemed set to be the only story of the afternoon until the second minute of added time when, with the game still goalless, the Brazilian met Abdou Diallo's cross with an acrobatic effort that sent the ball arcing back over his own head and in off the post, sealing a 1-nil win.

It was a remarkable goal and a reminder of why PSG paid a world record 222 million euros to sign Neymar in 2017. It also leaves the Paris club two points clear of Rennes at the top of the premier French division.

Neymar was left on the sidelines for PSG's first four league games of the campaign because of the uncertainty surrounding his future as he tried to negotiate a return to Spanish club Barcelona.

After yesterday's victory, the Brazilian said it was time to turn the page. "I have nothing against the fans, nothing against Paris Saint-Germain as a club. Everyone knows I wanted to leave. I am not going to get into the details of what happened.

"It is time to turn the page. Today I am a Paris Saint-Germain player and I am going to give everything on the field."

