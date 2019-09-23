RFI in 16 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Unesco’s 2019 World Heritage List
Sound Kitchen Podcast
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 09/20 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 09/19 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 09/18 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Books to motivate mind, body and spirit
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Unesco’s 2019 World Heritage List
  • media
    World music matters
    Senegal's Abdou Mboup: master of the griot "cell phone"
  • media
    International report
    8K resolution screens unveiled at Berlin's IFA
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Podcast: Scorched grapes, paying family caregivers, and France's …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport French football Neymar Paris St Germain Lyon

Neymar edges PSG past Lyon

By
media Neymar has scored the winner for PSG in their past two Ligue 1 matches. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

For the second time in as many weeks in Ligue 1, Neymar has emerged as the man of the moment for Paris Saint-Germain. After his last-gasp strike against Strasbourg a week ago, he was again on target on Sunday to give PSG the late victory at Lyon.

"Neymar can do better," said PSG coach Thomas Tuchel. "It's the second or third game in four months for him. He's not at 100 percent capacity.

"He is not at his limit. He can do better, he will do better. He's going to get to his best level, with matches and decisive goals like that, it's going to help him."

The PSG faithful jeered and booed Neymar during the home gaime against Strasbourg at the Parc des Princes.

They were making their feelings known after his public moves to return to Barcelona.

But the much maligned zero went to loudly cheered hero when his acrobatic goal secured the points against Strasbourg.

Decisive

His winners in successive matches have allowed the French champions to consolidate their position at the top of the division.

After six matches, they boast 15 points, three points ahead of Angers and Nice.

"It's a huge result," said PSG midfielder Ander Herrera. "It's never easy to come Lyon and win. They're a well organised team with great players. But we've got Neyamr. I'm delighted to be playing with him."

Herrera, a summer recruit from Manchester United, added: "The transfer window is shut. He's with us now and I just hope he can play well for the rest of the season."

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.