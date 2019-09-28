RFI in 16 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
[Slideshow] Jacques Chirac: friend of Africa
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 09/27 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 09/26 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 09/24 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    World music matters
    Collectif Medz Bazar: jewel of the Armenian and Turkish urban …
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Podcast: Notre Dame fallout, bears in the Pyrenees, and when …
  • media
    International report
    Mexico's drug trade: Part 3
  • media
    Cinefile
    Cinefile September 2019 - Port Authority, Du Sable et du Feu
  • media
    Africa: Stories in the 55
    Camaraderie and Irish attitudes in Nigerian writer’s short story …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport World Athletics Championship 2019 Qatar Kenya

Kenya's Chepngetich claims women's marathon at Doha world athletics championships

By
media Ruth Chepngetich won the first gold medal of the 2019 athletics world championships in the women's marathon. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Ruth Chepngetich battled the heat, humidity and herself to claim the women’s marathon in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The 25-year-old Kenyan finished the 42 kilometre course in two hours, 32 minutes and 43 seconds. Rose Chelimo from Bahrain was second and Helalia Johannes from Nambia took the bronze.

“I’m so happy,” said Chepngetich after a race in temperatures of more than 30 degress Celsius and 70 per cent humidity. “It was not so bad for me,” she added. “I ran in Dubai where the conditions are similar.”

Casualties

Others did not fare so well. Of the 68 who started the race just before midnight on Friday, 28 dropped out.

"You see somebody down on the course and it's just, extremely grounding and scary," said Canada's Lyndsay Tessier, who finished ninth. “You think that could be you in the next kilometre, the next 500 meters," added the 41-year-old."

"It was just really scary and intimidating and daunting. So that was enough to hold me back."

The International Association of Athletics Federations (Iaaf), which organises the world championships, told runners that the event's timing could be changed if conditions proved too dangerous.

Rethink

But after an opening ceremony along Doha’s waterfront, the race went ahead with extra water points and medical teams lining the route

Marathon runners and long distance walkers do not have the luxury of competing in the event’s main arena at the Khalifa International Stadium where ranks of air ducts maintain temperatures at between 23 and 25 degrees.

Yohann Diniz, who won the gold medal at the 2017 championships in the 50km walk, criticised the Iaaf for placing the event in the city centre. “If we were in the stadium we would have normal conditions," said the Frenchman.

"But outside they have placed us in a furnace, which is just not possible. They are making us guinea pigs."

 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.