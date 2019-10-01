RFI in 16 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
All about Pakistan's Aware Girls
Sound Kitchen Podcast
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 09/30 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 09/27 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 09/26 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    All about Pakistan's Aware Girls
  • media
    Mid-East Junction
    Capturing Mosul's liberation through a lens
  • media
    World music matters
    Collectif Medz Bazar: jewel of the Armenian and Turkish urban …
  • media
    International report
    The deadly truth about Mexico's drug lords
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Podcast: Notre Dame fallout, bears in the Pyrenees, and when …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Athletics World Athletics Championship 2019 Qatar Doping

US anti-doping agency hands four-year ban to Salazar for doping violations

By
media Alberto Salazar was banned for a series of doping violations, says the US anti-doping agency. AFP/Adrian Dennis

Veteran athletics coach Alberto Salazar was barred from the world championships on Tuesday after he was banned for four years for his involvement in doping. Salazar, 61, was found guilty after a four-year investigation by the United States Anti-Doping Agency (Usada).

The agency also said Jeffrey Brown, a Texas endocrinologist who treated many of Salazar's athletes, had also been banned for four years.

“The athletes in these cases found the courage to speak out and ultimately exposed the truth," said Usada chief executive Travis Tygart.

"While acting in connection with the Nike Oregon Project, Mr Salazar and Dr Brown demonstrated that winning was more important than the health and wellbeing of the athletes they were sworn to protect."

Investigation

Usada said in a statement that two inquiry panels had determined Salazar and Brown should be punished for orchestrating and facilitating prohibited doping conduct.

Salazar was discovered to have trafficked or attempted to traffic banned substance testosterone, given athletes a substance in excess of its permitted limit and tampered with the doping control process of athletes.

"Usada’s investigation yielded a wide range of evidence referenced in the hearing, including eye-witness proof, testimonies, contemporaneous emails, and patient records,” a statement said.

A spokesperson for the Iaaf, which organises the world championships, confirmed that Salazar's credentials for the championships had been revoked.

Guru

Salazar said he would appeal against the Usada decision. “I’m shocked. During six years of investigation I any my athletes have been treated unfairly. I have always ensured that the world anti-doping code has been strictly respected. The Oregon Project has never and will never allow doping practices.”

The four time Olympic gold medallist Mo Farah left Salazar's camp in 2017 after a six year association. The Briton denied the decision was related to Oregon Project doping accusations.

Several Oregon Project athletes including the newly anointed women’s 10,000 metres champion Sifan Hassan are competing at the world championships.

 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.