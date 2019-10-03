RFI in 16 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
Podcast: Notre Dame fallout, bears in the Pyrenees, and when France colonised …
Spotlight on France episode 17
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 10/02 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 10/01 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 09/30 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Turkey vows to keep borders shut despite new exodus of Syrians
  • media
    International report
    New Zealand's new gun laws met with mixed reactions
  • media
    International report
    Cameroon faces rise in kidnapping cases
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    All about Pakistan's Aware Girls
  • media
    Mid-East Junction
    Capturing Mosul's liberation through a lens
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport World Athletics Championship 2019 Qatar Britain United States

Asher-Smith and Holloway win world championship sprint titles

By
media Dina Asher-Smith added the 200 metres gold to her 100 metres silver at the world championships. Reuters/Kai Pfaffenbach

Dina Asher-Smith swept to the 200 metres title on Wednesday night to become the first British woman to claim a world championship sprint crown.

She finished in a British national record time of 21.88 seconds. Brittany Brown from the United States was second and Mujinga Kambundji from Switzerland claimed the bronze.

Asher-Smith, who won silver in the 100 metres, said: “It shows I held up well throughout the rounds. It was quite a tight timetable with six races in five days in quite humid conditions. It bodes well that I can come away with two medals and two national records.”

Coronation

Grant Holloway surged to the men’s 110 metres hurdles crown in 13.10 seconds.

Holloway, 21, broke down in tears on the track following his victory.

Once he had recovered his composure, he dedicated his first world championship title to his father, Stan, and mother, Latasha, as well as the rest of what he called his inner circle. “They never bailed out on me,” he said.

“Some people did when I wasn’t running well but that’s life and those are the trials and the tribulations that you face.”

The 2013 champion Sergey Shubenkov was second and Pascal Martinot-Lagarde took the bronze to pick up France’s first medal of the championships.

“Even if it’s the smallest medal, it is a big medal for me,” said the 28-year-old. “At the Beijing world championships in 2015 I came fourth and at the 2016 Olympics as well. Those results were difficult to take. But this time I go home with something. I’m really happy.”

Failure

The defending champion Omar McLeod was at the other end of the emotional spectrum.

The Jamaican was disqualified after he clipped a hurdle and strayed into Orlando Ortega’s lane.

The Spaniard, who appeared to be heading for a medal, was impeded and finished fifth.

“I’ve apologised,” said McLeod who revealed that he felt a tweak in his hamstring after taking the first hurdle. “I showed up ready to go. I showed heart. I came to defend my title.”

Poland’s Pawel Fajdek of Poland defended his hammer title with a throw of 80.50m.

Quentin Bigot won the silver - France’s second medal of the championships –and Bence Halasz of Hungary collected the bronze.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.