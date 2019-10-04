RFI in 16 languages

 

Sports
World Athletics Championship 2019

Salwa Eid Naser sweeps to women's world 400 metres title in Doha

By
media Salwa Eid Naser recorded the third fastest time in history to win the women's 400 metres title. AFP/Jewel Samad

Salwa Eid Naser from Bahrain swept to the women’s 400 metres world championship title on Thursday night with a stunning performance that relegated race favourite Shaunae Miller-Uibo into second place. Shericka Jackson from Jamaica was third.

Naser powered home in 48.14 seconds, the third fastest time in history.

"I'm used to chasing,” said the 21-year-old. “When you watch my race normally I chase. Today I wanted to be chased and it worked."

The Nigeria-born sprinter, who won silver in the 400 metres final at the 2017 world championships, added: "I still can't believe the time. The time is so crazy, crossing the line and seeing the time I went completely crazy."

Gratitude

Naser hailed Miller-Uibo’s presence on the circuit for pushing her into better times.

"I think Shaunae is an amazing athlete," she added. "I love her energy and already said thank you to her because without her I don't think I would have gone so fast.”

Following the race Miller-Uibo sat on the track draped in a Bahamas flag mulling on what should have been.

"I let her get away too much on the kerb,” she confessed. “I can't compete with her with that sort of time.”

