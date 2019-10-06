Doha world athletics championships: Five things we learned on Day 9

Guyz N the Hood take 4x100m relay while Sifan Hassan gets really hot and bothered over drugs shamed coach. Should she take something to calm down?

US of A? No US of B

Noah Lyles, Sifan Hassan, Christian Coleman and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce all won their second gold of the championships. Hassan became the first person to claim the 10,000 and 1500m at the same meeting. Fraser-Pryce added the 4x100m relay gold to her 100m title. Coleman and Lyles, champions in the 100 and 200m respectively, were part of the brotherhood – Justin Gatlin’s description - that claimed the men’s 4x100m. “We’ve always had fast people in the States,” said Gatlin who won silver in the 100m. “But we never took the time to get to know each other and bond.” Let’s do good for the United States of Brotherhood.

Timing is the key to the USB

Justin Gatlin, now a ripe old 37, is surrounded by young whipper snappers such as 23-year-old Christian Coleman and 22-year-old Noah Lyles. Gatlin told the review he relishes his big daddy role among the sprinting corps. “There’s no blueprint to it,” he confessed. “You just got to know when to turn it on and turn it off. How to know when to be with your teammates and do a really good job and at the same time still be able to be a competitor that’s going to push them to the line and beat them if necessary.”

Tap in confidence

Noah Lyles – two golds at his first world championships – says he’s keen to get home and drive his car. A world championships beyond expectations? “No. I expected to win.”

Ire in the belly

Sifan Hassan from the Netherlands was somewhat riled following her 1500m victory. She’s been coached by Alberto Salazar who was suspended for four years earlier in the championships for dodginess with banned substances. "It was a very tough week,” said Hassan. “And I had a lot of things in my head but I have a good manager and he really supported me.” The 26-year-old ran a championship record of 3:51.95 to claim the crown. "If they want to test me they can test me every single day. Every single day," she said. "I showed the world I am a clean athlete."

US of E time

At the end of day nine, a look at the medals table shows the United States in a league of their own. They have amassed 11 golds, 10 silver and four bronze. Kenya, Jamaica and China all have nine medals overall. Ethiopia clock in with seven and Britain are the highest placed European nation with five. The Netherlands have two – thanks to Sifan Hassan and Poland have four. Perhaps it’s time for a United States of Europe. That will go down well in Britain.