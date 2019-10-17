RFI in 16 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
Podcast: Migrants settle into rural life, local French politics on screen …
Spotlight on France episode 19
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 10/17 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 10/16 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 10/15 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Italy: Calabrian towns reopen public places as locals and migrants …
  • media
    International report
    Italy: Calabrian villages get a new life thanks to migrants
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Deforestation in Kenya
  • media
    World music matters
    Ghana's Pat Thomas still living the highlife
  • media
    International report
    Senegal reveals west Africa’s biggest mosque: the Massalikoul …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Paris Sport Tennis Roger Federer Rafael Nadal Novak Djokovic

Federer says he'll play at 2020 French Open

By
media Roger Federer was greeted with cheers at the 2019 French Open despite a three year absence. RFI/Pierre René-Worms

Roger Federer on Thursday announced he will play at next year's French Open in Paris. The 38-year-old former world number lost in the semi-final at the 2019 tournament to the eventual winner Rafael Nadal.
 

"I will play the French Open," the world number three told CNN. "I probably won't play much before it because I need time away."

Federer made his return to the French Open in 2019 after a three year absence.

Before his sabbatical, the Swiss won the title in 2009 and lost to Nadal in the final on four occasions.

Earlier this week, Federer confirmed he would play at next year's Tokyo Olympics in the men's singles.

"At the end of the day my heart decided to play the Olympic Games again," he said.

Federer reached the Olympic singles final in 2012 in London but lost in straight sets to Andy Murray.

Four years earlier at the Beijing games, Federer won a doubles gold for Switzerland alongside Stan Wawrinka.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.