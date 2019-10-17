RFI in 16 languages

 

Manchester United lose Pogba and De Gea for Liverpool clash

Paul Pogba has rarely featured for Manchester United during the 2019/2020 season.

Manchester United's woeful start to the English Premier League season took further hits on Thursday when coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed the absence of France international Paul Pogba and the Spain goalkeeper David de Gea for Sunday's clash against pacesetters Liverpool.

Pogba missed France's two games during the international break due to the recurrence of an ankle problem that has allowed him to feature in only two matches for United since August.

De Gea joined the injury list after suffering a leg injury during Spain's Euro 2020 qualifier in Stockholm against Sweden.

The 28-year-old is expected to be sidelined for at least two weeks. "David needs a scan," Solskjaer told Sky Sports.

Return

Pogba played 90 minutes against Rochdale in the League Cup and Arsenal last month but missed United's latest defeat at Newcastle United just before the international break.

"Paul came back and played a couple of games, maybe played through the pain barrier," added Solskjaer.

"He had a scan after the Arsenal game and maybe needed a few weeks' rest in a boot, so hopefully he won't be too long, but he won't make this game, no."

Liverpool visit Old Trafford boasting a 100 per cent record in the Premier League. They have 24 points from their eight matches and are eight points ahead of second placed Manchester City.

Manchester United are 12th with nine points from their eight fixtures.

Solskjaer did offer some crumbs of comford to the faithful. He said French striker Anthony Martial and the England international defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka could make their return from injury.

"Hopefully Aaron and Anthony will last through the training be available for selection. If it's for half a game or 30 minutes, I don't know, but let's see where they're at," said Solskjaer.

 

