RFI in 16 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Helping out in Nigeria
Sound Kitchen Podcast
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 10/21 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 10/18 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 10/17 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Helping out in Nigeria
  • media
    International report
    Fear and panic in Assam as millions left off national register
  • media
    World music matters
    Raashan Ahmad: bringing light into the darkness
  • media
    International report
    What will happen to Assam's forgotten citizens?
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Podcast: the tweeting diplomat, eco-friendly pigs, remembering …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Tennis Andy Murray Stan Wawrinka Britain Switzerland

Murray beats Wawrinka to lift Antwerp title

By
media Andy Murray (left) beat Stan Wawrinka for the 12th time in 20 meetings to claim the European Open. AFP/John Thys

Four years ago in Ghent he was in his pomp when he led the British team in their romp past Belgium to win the Davis Cup for the first time in 79 years. On Sunday afternoon, Andy Murray achieved a personal milestone in Belgium.
 

He won the European Open in Antwerp to lift his first title since undergoing a hip operation in January.

The 32-year-old beat Stan Wawrinka 3-6 6-4, 6-4 to hoist the 46th trophy of his career and his first since the Dubai Open in 2017.

Since that triumph, Murray, who became the first Briton to top the men's rankings, fell to 800th in the world as injuries forced him to consider retiring from the sport.

Return

"The last few years have been extremely difficult for me and Stan," said Murray choking back the tears. "We've had a lot of injury problems and to be back playing against him in a high quality final ... is amazing. I did not expect to be in this position. I am really happy."

As a result of the victory, Murray rose 116 places in the ATP world listings to 127th. Wawrinka moved one place up to 18th.

"I'm sad to lose," Wawrinka told the spectators in the Lotto Arena. And turning to Murray, the Swiss added: "But it is great to see you back at this level."

Murray is expected to take a break as he awaits the birth of his third child.

Further up the food chain, Novak Djokovic remains at number one while Rafael Nadal, who married his longtime girlfriend Xisca Perello over the weekend, is second.

 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.